BREAKING NEWS: Driver hits several people at Marbella cafe

A DRIVER has reportedly run over several people outside Cafe Casa Blanca in Marbella.

Police and health workers have been spotted at the scene on Avenida Miguel Cano after the driver allegedly hit several customers after his car mounted the pavement.

According to reports from the emergency services, health personnel, the Local Police and the National Police, as well as the City Council Firefighters, have been displaced to the place. At the moment the exact number of injured and the extent of their injuries, as well as the causes of the accident, is unknown.

A victim was reportedly seen lying on the floor. According to reports, the car rammed into people walking along the road.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for further news.