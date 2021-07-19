Boat owners in Nijar given ten days to remove them from beaches

BOAT owners in Nijar have been given ten days by the Town Hall to remove their boats from the beaches of the municipality

Esperanza Perez Felices, the mayor of Nijar, has reportedly given ten days’ notice to all the boat owners who do not have the relevant authorisation to beach their boats on the beaches of San Jose, Aguamarga, and Las Negras, to remove them from the sandy areas.

A notice from Nijar Town Hall stipulated that the situation makes it necessary for these measures to be applied to achieve better use and enjoyment of the beaches of the municipality, whose coastline is located entirely in the Cabo of Gata natural park.

It informs all the owners and holders of the boats that are usually found on these popular tourist beaches that it is “strictly forbidden to deposit or beach boats in the maritime-terrestrial zone of the beach destined for bathing, without the corresponding enabling title”.

The Nijarian town council also urged the removal of all chests or furniture that are arranged on the beach without the relevant permission, and points out that those who already have the consequent title or authorisation for the exploitation of seasonal services “will not be able to beach their boats less than ten metres from the line of the beach inland”.

The Mayor’s office also alludes to the attitude of the bathers, and points out that the people who occupy the areas designated for the boats, “must move away, giving way to the boat when its owner wants to go to sea”.


If the stipulations are not fulfilled within ten days, then the boats, chests, or other items located on the beach will be taken to the municipal lockups, and all the expenses incurred will be at the expense of the boat owner, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

