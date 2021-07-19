BITCOIN millionaire Erik Finman announces phone for conservatives. Erik Finman, the youngest millionaire thanks to bitcoin, aims to develop an undetectable mobile phone so as not to transfer personal data to large companies. Finman began investing in cryptocurrencies at age 12 with a thousand dollars that his grandmother had given him and before he was of age he already had more than a million dollars in bitcoins.

Now, at 22 years old, the millionaire wants to create a mobile phone he has christened ‘Freedom Phone’ for companies like Twitter or Facebook, something highly demanded by the conservative public close to Trump. According to Finman, these social networks are censoring messages of this ideology and he wants to put an end to it. He has announced on Twitter that the ‘Freedom Phone’ is already on sale for $499 (€424). With it, he supposedly seeks to end companies that, according to him, silence right-wing movements.

Finman assures that Freedom Phone is “the first phone that guarantees your freedom of expression and freedom.” This smartphone has conservative applications already installed at the factory, such as Parler, which was once removed from the Apple and Google application stores, and ultra-conservative media apps, such as OANN or Newsmax. This phone will have its own application store which will not have any type of censorship or control, according to Finman. Likewise, Duck Duck Go will be the default browser of the device to avoid the use of the Google search engine.

Although he owes much of his fortune and fame to bitcoin, the millionaire does not offer the possibility of buying his device with cryptocurrencies. However, Finman has commented in its Twitter announcement that Apple Pay can be used as a payment method.