Artiplanto now available in Europe!

Located in Montreal and New York with recent expansions into the European market, home decor company Artiplanto is a testament to the power of word of mouth. Spotting a gap in the market, the company grew from supplying their exclusive products to top interior designers and the general public to an international venture with a growing product offering.

A spokesperson for ArtiPlanto has this to say about their European venture: “Entering the European market was a revelation. Not only did it define and demonstrate our expansion, but it also helped ArtiPlanto – its perseverance. All sorts of different regulations in Europe that proved to be tricky, but overcoming them was what kept telling us this was meant to be.”

With their growing popularity, especially among interior designers, this eco-friendly company places a lot of importance on the consumer experience.

Bearing in mind that customers are individuals with individual needs, the company does its best to tailor their product offering in order to best match consumer needs. The company differentiates itself from the competitors by offering expert advice and working with interior designers, the best faux plants for the job can be recommended.

One Tree Planted

“We are passionate about real plants and trees and we want to do our part. That’s why we’ve partnered with One Tree Planted, a non-profit tree-planting organization that has planted thousands of trees in both the United States and Canada,” the spokesperson for ArtiPlanto confirmed. With a mission of reforestation, One Tree Planted plants trees in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia and Europe.

The environmental charity started in 2014. Since then One Tree Planted has gained reforestation partners across 43 countries, who help to restore forests after incidences of fire and flood. The initiative helps to create jobs and build communities while helping to preserve wildlife habitats. In 2020 the charity more than doubled the impact they had in 2019, planting an impressive 10 million trees.

ArtiPlanto: a Preamble

“I was in the market to buy a few premium artificial plants that would be 8ft tall and that would look great, and to my surprise I could not find one, regardless of the price point,” ArtiPlanto founder recalled. The unavailability of large, premium artificial plants would prove to be a gap in the market that the home decor company set out to fill. Their product range soon expanded to include woven wool and linen rugs.

When asked her opinion about ArtiPlanto products, Jade Brittany said: “I am extremely impressed. I am so happy. I really wasn’t sure because the price is so good but they are so comfortable. It’s hard for me to explain, you’re just going to have to take my word for it.”

The company explains that they cut out the middleman in order to keep the pricing of their product range reasonable. Oftentimes online rug sellers and shops need to make use of third parties, or import products which can lead to inflated pricing. The company has plans to expand their product range to include more home decor related items.

The Team

The company has a diversified team that speaks Spanish, Portugese, Romanian, English and French, which equipped AtriPlanto to confidently step into the European market one year ago. Described by the spokesperson as, “a company filled with individuals who love interior design,” whose efforts helped ArtiPlanto gain considerable media attention. Having featured in prominent publications such as Business Insider, Women’s Health, Apartment Therapy and several other publications, ArtiPlanto can count themselves among the handful of companies who, despite the pandemic, thrived.

In Closing

With a wide variety of artificial plants, planters and rugs, shoppers may feel a bit overwhelmed. To help eliminate choice paralysis, ArtiPlanto spokesperson stated: “We provide expert advice, and we work with designers on the type of plants we have where they can go,” confidently adding: “Our plants speak for themselves!”

The company is only two years old, having found their way into the European and German market one year after ArtiPlanto was founded. It is on the rare occasion that a startup is so in tune with its niche, that it can grow and expand rapidly. This certainly seems to be the case with ArtiPlanto, as the popularity of their artificial plants fuels their rapid expansion.