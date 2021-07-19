ANDALUCIAN committee of experts will meet to discuss new restrictions. The Andalucian vice president, Juan Marín, said this Monday, July 19, that he does not expect “much news” regarding new restrictions in the committee of experts to be held this Tuesday, July 20, although he did not want to rule out anything because it is a decision that specialists will have to make after analysing the situation.

Marín, who has met with mayors of the Sierra Norte de Sevilla, hopes that the measures will be “similar” to the current ones, although he does not know if capacity or time limitations will be restricted in any specific case. He has asked for prudence and has regretted that images of large gatherings of young people have been seen again this weekend, for which he has claimed responsibility, especially in nightlife and youth meetings, with the control of drinking sessions outside.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, he has warned that the Delta variant is “quite explosive and aggressive” in contagion, although fortunately it is not having a great impact on hospitalized patients and deaths because it is affecting a younger population, to which Marín has again asked to be responsible. The vice president explained that the Andalucian Government has “certain tranquillity” because ICU occupancy is 6.5 per cent and conventional beds do not reach 4 per cent, so they do not have an “extreme” or high-pressure health situation. The decision, therefore, will be “to continue trying to reconcile economic activity with the health situation”, always without neglecting concern about the level of infections among young people.

The Health Minister, Jesús Aguirre, meets this Monday, July 19, with experts in epidemiology, health care, hospitalizations and economics to bring a proposal to the expert committee tomorrow, which will be held at 6:30 p.m., Marín reported.