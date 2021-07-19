Almost half of all drivers never take their vehicle for regular maintenance checks

ALMOST half of all drivers never take their vehicle to a garage to carry out regular maintenance checks or before going on a trip



With Summer upon us, and many people deciding to stay inside Spain for a holiday, the chances are that you will be using your car for the journey, without first checking it over, with the possible annoying result of a breakdown on the road and having to call the tow truck and disruptuing your plans.

Not only that, but with the emergency services already overworked during the Summer period, they would much rather you took responsibility for your vehicle and made sure it was roadworthy before starting your trip.

Car insurance compare company Acierto.com, has already witnessed some of the pitfalls of this Summer’s ‘Operation Exit’, as millions of unprepared drivers take to the roads of Spain, and the company took the time to analyse the simple things that drivers could do to make their journeys a lot less stressful.

Their data reportedly showed that around a third of drivers never consult the manufacturer’s recommended checks to carry out on their vehicle, and also showed that 49.1 per cent of drivers only took their car to the garage if it showed a problem, while around 25 per cent do not prepare their vehicle properly before going on a trip.

Data showed that 46 per cent changed the tyres on their vehicles after more than 50,000km, with 12 per cent even going 65,000 km before changing them, when experts recommend changing the tyres after 40,000km.

Of course, poor quality tyres are a danger, but the company’s data showed that 27 per cent of drivers said they left changing the tyres due to lack of time, 19 per cent argued it was too expensive to change the tyres, and the rest cited other reasons, with a spokesman for Acierto.com saying, “This lack of caution increases the chances of suffering a breakdown on the road, and being involved in an accident, a risk that grows with long trips”.

As a result, more than 40 per cent of drivers had to resort to roadside assistance, which is not only uncomfortable but is a factor that affects the price of future insurance warns the company.

Unfortunately, data shows that vehicles over 10 years old are the ones that lead to the most accidents, with fatalities and damage to third parties, due to the absence of adapted security systems, the high risk of suffering a mechanical failure, or the wear of the parts, plus, older vehicles also tend to have more expensive policies, as the company assumes a greater risk by insuring them.

It might be a normal and logical procedure to some, but to others, some advice offered by Acierto.com to drivers before setting off on a trip is:

Check the levels of liquids: which tend to lower and evaporate more easily during the summer. The drop in antifreeze fluid, brake fluid, etc, can irreversibly affect the vehicle’s engine.

Check the tyre tread wear and pressure: due to the friction of the wheels and the discs, and to the heat, the effectiveness of braking may be reduced.

Check the wiper rubbers, the cooling system, the brakes and the shock absorbers: These first ones can crack as a result of the heat and the sun.

Set up the air conditioning: clean the filters, check that there are no leaks, etc. This is essential since the air conditioning helps to maintain an adequate temperature inside the vehicle, and this is key when it comes to avoiding fatigue at the wheel in the heat of Summer.

Review the insurance travel assistance: to know how it supports you if you get stranded on the road. Check if it offers a replacement car that allows you to reach your destination, and if you get assistance from kilometre zero, as reported by elcorreodeespana.com.

