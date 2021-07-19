A clean, green, sustainable festival

BRILLA TORREVIEJA: The boutique festival will be sustainable as well as brilliant Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA’s Brilla Festival between August 1 and 7 will be sustainable as well as brilliant.

During its seven days, the “boutique” festival will use only clean renewable energy in line with its commitment to the environment and sustainability.

Promoters Pablo Pamies and Antonio Castillo announced that they will purchase renewable energy credits certifying that the megawatts consumed during the seven-day festival were matched by the production of an equal amount of renewable energy.

“We want a festival that is clean, green and non-polluting,” they said.

Cox Energy, which is co-sponsoring Brilla Torrevieja and produces 100 per cent renewable solar energy, will issue the credits once the festival is over.

“We realised that this activity would have a great environmental impact,” Pamies and Castillo said.


“So the Brilla Torrevieja team decided from the outset that sustainability would be one of the festival’s main pillars,” they explained, adding that they wished to offer the best music and wanted the public to enjoy themselves without harming the environment.

“People are aware of the effect of climate change on the planet and they want to participate and support solutions to alleviate this huge problem,” Pamies and Castillo declared.


