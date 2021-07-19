IN honour of the Feast of the Virgen del Carmen, 1500 kilos of waste removed from the seabed of Cala Figuera Santanyi.

What has now become an annual tradition, the Santanyí Civil Protection Group has organized a cleaning of the seabed of the port of Cala Figuera last weekend.

On Sunday July 18, divers and volunteers from the Protermar association, the Santanyí Municipal Services Company (SEMDESA), Calvia Civil Protection, the Municipal Brigade, Can Amengual and Ports de les Illes Balears removed approximately 1,500 kilos of waste of all kinds from these local waters.

In addition, Civil Protection took the opportunity to remove three large pines that were at risk of falling into the waters of the port, which posed a great danger to boats entering and leaving Cala Figuera.

It took a crane and trucks to get the trees out of the water, and to be able to take everything out of the sea. Tires, plastics and various materials have also been found, dragged by currents and accumulated over time.

In addition, Santanyí City Council, together with the association The Clean Boating of Cala d’Or, has joined the campaign of the Government of the Balearic Islands # EndutenUnPlàstic operation promoted by the European Union.

With the installation of four special green containers placed on four beaches in Cala d’Or (Cala Gran, Cala Petita, Cala Egos and Es Calo des Pou), Santanyí becomes the third municipality to join this beach cleaning campaign, after Palma (on the beaches of Portitxol, Molinar and Can Pastilla) and Ses Salines (on the beaches of Port and Marques, in the Colonia de Sant Jordi).

