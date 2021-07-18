Vaccine ‘cuts’ continue in Almeria, as a number of doses available to the province falls again.

The Junta de Andalucia launched their ambitious vaccination programme which had hope to see herd immunity hit during August. This has suffered another setback as reported La Voz de Almeria. According to data from the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia the number of available doses of the vaccine that will arrive in Almeria has decreased again.

Almeria has hit some record weeks previously where they have vaccinated a staggering 16,000 people a day. They also hit a stunning target of 80,000 people vaccinated in a single week. Sadly though according to the Minister Jesus Aguirre, this was expected to drop during July and the number of vaccinations administered was expected to slow. This is now proving to be true.

According to the Almeria Health Department this week only just over 40,000 doses of the various vaccines will arrive in Almeria. Around 26,000 are expected to arrive from Pfizer, nearly 7000 from Janssen and over 6000 from Moderna. Almeria is also expected to receive a limited number of AstraZeneca doses but these are set to go to those who have already had their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The number of doses of vaccines available is falling. Last week Almeria received a total of around 45,000 vaccines. From July 5 to July 11 Almeria received over 50,000 doses.

In spite of the limited availability of vaccines in Almeria over 50 per cent of the inhabitants have already been immunised, as reported La Voz de Almeria.