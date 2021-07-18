Town hall takes a stand

By
Linda Hall
-
0
THAT’S ENOUGH: Crevillent’s LGTB community asked for more love and less hate Photo credit: LGTB Crevillent

VOX threatened to take legal action after LGTBI flags were attached to Crevillent town hall’s balcony on Gay Pride Day.

“Make no mistake, all the municipal political groups support gender ideology, waving LGTBI flags,” VOX warned last month when the flags went up.

“Only VOX refuses to surrender to the ideological imposition of  ‘progressive’ policies,” the party’s two councillors insisted.

“Far from believing in equality, they want to promote a collective for economic motives.”

Three weeks later, the flags remained on the balcony after the local government, a three-party Compromis-PSOE-Esquerra coalition, ignored VOX’s threat of legal action.

Crevillent’s Equality and LGTBI councillor, Ana Vanesa Mas, declared that the rainbow and trans flags supported equality and diversity.


“We feel it’s despicable for two councillors to use their time and their salaries to create hate and rejection,” Mas said.

Meanwhile, members of LGTB Crevillent thanked the town hall for not giving in to VOX’s demands.

Last week they gathered outside the town hall to read a statement that began, “That’s enough!”


The statement maintained that the LGTB collective did not want to be doubted “when we are murdered out of hate like Samuel,” in reference to Samuel Luiz, victim of a recent homophobic killing in Valencia.

“We don’t want to be doubted when we are treated with disrespect at work or when a neighbour makes life impossible for a same-sex couple,” the statement continued, before ending with a call for more love and less hate.

“My love doesn’t kill, but your hate does,” it concluded.

 

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

