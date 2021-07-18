Spanish and Portuguese hotel groups join forces with TripAdviser

Barcelo Hotels and Pestana Hotel Group are among the first hotel groups to connect their accommodation portfolios to Tripadvisor Plus, offering special members-only rates and VIP perks.

Tripadvisor Plus members will get access to special room rates and guest perks, such as welcome gifts, dining and spa credits and late check-out, when booking at selected Barcelo and Pestana Hotels worldwide. For the participating hotels, Tripadvisor Plus provides access to new, high-value customers they can remarket to directly, at zero commission.

Barcelo Hotel Group and Pestana Hotel Group are among the first hotel chains to directly connect to Tripadvisor Plus at the corporate group level, meaning accommodations within their portfolios will be automatically enrolled into the program, offering special rates and perks to Tripadvisor Plus members.

“Tripadvisor Plus is so attractive not just for the savings it offers savvy travelers, but also for the VIP perks that can help elevate their travel experience. That is exactly what these three partners will deliver, and we’re excited about the wide range of accommodations that will be available to our members,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer, Tripadvisor.

For the hotel groups, Tripadvisor Plus offers an innovative new model of room distribution. Unlike traditional online travel agents, Tripadvisor does not charge participating hotels any commission fee per booking instead drawing revenue from travelers via annual membership fees. Participating hotels are able to reinvest this third-party cost saving into an enhanced guest experience via members-only room rates and exclusive guest perks, attracting a highly valuable customer segment of ready-to-book Tripadvisor Plus members.

Participating properties also receive enhanced visibility and special badging on Tripadvisor to attract Tripadvisor Plus members, and get full access to all of the customer information from each Tripadvisor Plus reservation allowing hotels to build relationships with those guests after their stay.

