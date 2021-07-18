SPAIN prepares for British tourists as reservations soar by 400%. British reservations to fly to Spain have risen 400% since the British Government announced the elimination of the obligation to quarantine on their return to the country to their vaccinated nationals travelling to amber areas, including Spain, as of this Monday, July 19.

However, recent changes in travel policy introduced by the British Government affecting France and the Balearic Islands are “undermining” consumer confidence, an “essential” factor for the tourism sector to emerge from the crisis, according to the main tour operators in the UK. On Friday night, July 16, in another unexpected change, London announced that travellers returning to England from France must continue to keep a 10-day quarantine from Monday, July 19, even if they are fully vaccinated, against its initial decision to allow them to enter without the need to isolate.

Despite everything, the worsening of Covid infections and the reversal in the elimination of restrictions in much of Europe due to the fifth wave of the Covid pandemic, the greater facilities for the British to travel will contribute to improving the forecasts for Spanish tourism for the summer somewhat, as shown by the growth in reservations.

The United Kingdom Government keeps all of Spain at the amber traffic light, which means that when they return to their country they must quarantine, but it has exempted those who have received the full vaccination schedule from this obligation, although they will have to undergo two Covid detection tests, before and after the trip.