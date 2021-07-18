Spain calls on EU to ensure Pact on Migration and Asylum is fair

Minister for Home Affairs, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has asked his European counterparts to ensure that the future Pact on Migration and Asylum, currently being negotiated by the EU partners, includes “an equitable distribution of responsibility and solidarity” in migration policy.

“We note with concern that all the initiatives to advance in the negotiations on the new pact concentrate on rules that demand greater responsibility from the member states of first entry of migratory flows, while in the field of sharing and solidarity, proposals are unrealistic and distant from the agreement”, said Grande-Marlaska.

He also insisted the EU needs to make a firm commitment to a preventive and cooperative migration policy.

“There is an urgent need to make progress on the external dimension by strengthening instruments for collaboration with the countries of origin, reinforcing their operational capacities and establishing a reliable and lasting framework for cooperation. The reality of migration imposes it on us. We have a few months ahead of us with a foreseeable increase in irregular entries into the EU. We should anticipate and prevent them,” he said.

Grande-Marlaska also said the EU should promote the use of technology and artificial intelligence in the fight against organised crime and cybercrime, “which have found in the technological revolution a multiplying effect in their criminal actions and the protection of anonymity.”

“Artificial intelligence is not a possibility, but a critical factor of success but a realistic framework adapted to operational needs is needed, while respecting the fundamental rights at stake. A balance that we have not yet found and on which we must continue to work,” he added.

