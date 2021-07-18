SÁNCHEZ asked to reconsider the mandatory use of masks. The President of the Basque Government, Iñigo Urkullu, has asked the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to reconsider the mandatory use of the mask, he does not rule out more measures if the ICUs are stressed, but he calls for civility so that there are no meetings in parks and beaches at night.

In an interview with the newspaper Deia, Urkullu points out that “garments would not hurt” if another state of alarm had to be declared. “What gives us some hope in a very prudent way is the occupation of ICU beds, not deaths, the reproductive index … But if we see that it goes wrong, we will have to put some other measure on the table that I do not know if it has to be with the state of alarm but, in any case, that it is an umbrella for the whole of the State” he indicated.

In addition, the President of the Basque Country stated that it shows your willingness to collaborate so that the basic measurements can be similar in all places. “Then each of the communities will have our realities and capacities based on our competencies to adopt complementary measures. The situation invites us to reflect on whether umbrella tools are necessary for the whole of the State, understanding the time of year we are in, what there may be an effect on certain economic sectors, such as tourism and the hospitality industry, “he says.

After recalling that he has requested the use of the mask on a mandatory basis, he indicates that “it has been a royal decree of the central government that has exempted the use of the mask in certain places.” “This decree has to be validated on Wednesday, July 21, in the Congress of Deputies. It is a good occasion for the Spanish Government to reconsider this question, even if it is solely and exclusively the one related to the mandatory use of the mask,” he says, to demand the use of the mask until the entire population is vaccinated.