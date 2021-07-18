Ryanair announces new cheapest fare finder programme for passengers

RYANAIR has announced a new programme to allow passengers to find the lowest fare before travelling.

Ryanair launched its new Fare Finder on the Ryanair.com website.

It said: “This new functionality will allow customers to find the lowest prices, while streamlining the reservation process to make it easier and faster. Customers will be able to search for their flights by filtering by budget, departure times, type of vacation destination and much more, which will make it much easier to find their ideal trip for this summer.

“With the relaxation of constant travel restrictions, more and more Europeans are able to enjoy well-deserved vacations and summer getaways. To facilitate flight reservations for families, couples and vacationers from all over Europe, Ryanair has developed the new tool that will be available throughout its network and that will help its customers to buy their flights with the lowest fares starting this summer.

“In addition, the Fare Finder tool is designed to be easy and convenient to use. To access it, all you have to do is go to Ryanair.com to make a reservation, select your departure location and follow the “I’m not sure where to go” option, through which customers will be taken to the Fare Finder portal. From here, the search engine will show a series of options, according to the customer’s choice, and… you will be able to select the best flight alternative with the lowest rates on the Ryanair network.”

Dara Brady, Marketing Director & Digital, Ryanair, said: “We are delighted to announce our new Fare Finder search tool. As we enter the key months of summer, July and August, Ryanair’s Fare Finder is a robust, visual booking tool that will give our customers greater control over their flight searches.

“If customers are not sure where they want to go and want to stay true to their budget, they will be able to find the lowest rates quickly and easily thanks to this new tool. In addition, for customers who want to filter their search by departure time or destination type, Fare Finder will allow customers to search according to criteria that suit them, be it for a family vacation, a weekend getaway or a solo adventure.

“As vaccination campaigns progress over the next few months and air traffic skyrockets, we are very pleased to be able to offer our customers this flexible and practical tool that will allow them to book their flights to a number of European destinations at the lowest fares.

With more than 2,500 daily flights to 225 destinations to choose from, Ryanair.com has incredible low-fare deals waiting to be taken advantage of both this summer.”

He added: “We encourage our customers to use the new Ryanair fare search engine.”

