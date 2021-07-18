Policemen in Madrid indicted for kicking in door of flat during state alarm

POLICEMEN in Madrid indicted for kicking in door of flat during the state alarm. A judge has cited twelve national police officers as investigated for allegedly entering a Madrid apartment during the state of alarm due to the coronavirus without the consent of its occupants or a court order in an action known as “kick in the door”.

As reported by 20 Minutos, this is agreed by the investigating judge number 4 of Madrid who investigates the complaint of the occupants of the apartment for some events that occurred at dawn on December 9, 2020. The events occurred when the officers went to the apartment, located at number 14 Calle Pan y Toros in the Madrid district of Villaverde. The authorities were contacted by a neighbour who claimed to have heard screams.

According to the proceedings, the officers allegedly entered without a warrant and the occupants of the house, who assured that they were celebrating the birthday of one of them, were arrested for an attack on the authority for allegedly preventing their identification and resisting arrest, which has also led to a judicial investigation. The occupants of the house, represented by the lawyer Marina Fernández, also denounced the police for breaking and entering, considering that they did not commit any crime that would justify entering the apartment. In the resolution, the magistrate cites two women as witnesses and six of the police officers for October 13, and for the 18 of that same month the rest of the investigated officers.

In another similar case that occurred in a tourist apartment on Calle de Lagasca in Madrid on March 21, the Provincial Court of Madrid ordered the same Court that, in addition to not admitting to processing the complaint of the policemen who participated in an illegal party, it would draw testimony to investigate whether the officers committed a criminal offence for the non-consensual entry into that address.