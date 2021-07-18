Police arrest man in Valencia for assaulting his partner

POLICE arrested a man in Valencia for assaulting his partner. National Police officers have arrested a 25-year-old man in Valencia as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of mistreatment in the family, after threatening his partner and later attacking her when she picked up the phone to notify the Police. One of her children, a minor under 12, contacted the authorities at the mother’s request.

The events occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a house in the Abastos district, when Room 091 received a call from a minor stating that his mother had asked him to notify the police because her partner wanted to attack her. In addition, he indicated that he was locked in a room with his siblings and that he listened to his mother and the man argue, as reported by the National Police in a statement.

When officers arrived at the house which they were able to access thanks to the fact that the minor, who was upset and nervous and accompanied by his two younger siblings holding hands, opened the door. At that time, officers observed that the interior of the home was littered with numerous toys thrown on the floor of the dining room and a man sitting on the sofa. The mother was no longer at home, but after taking the appropriate steps, officers located her nearby. The woman had a small wound on the finger of her left hand, as reported by La Opinion de Malaga.

Apparently, the discussion started when the woman asked her partner to take care of the children as she was feeling ill. Observing that the man agreed to the request, she took advantage of that time to rest. At one point, the man began to put toys in a bag to later throw them in the dining room and in a state of agitation began to insult and threaten the woman. The victim then picked up the phone to notify the police, at which point her partner prevented her from doing so and grabbed her arm tightly, causing an injury to her finger. The police learned that allegedly, the man, at one point, took a sweeping brush to attack her, so the woman quickly fled the house.

After carrying out the police investigations, officers arrested the man, of Spanish origin, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of abuse in the family environment. The arrested man has a previous police record.