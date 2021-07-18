POLICE arrest father and daughter for trafficking MDMA in Malaga. Officers of the National Police and the Local Police of Malaga, in a joint operation, have dismantled a point of sale of drugs and have arrested a man and a woman, both of Spanish nationality, as allegedly responsible for a crime of trafficking MDMA in Malaga.

After a traffic violation, Local Police officers identified the man, locating 117 packages with MDMA in his vehicle, two stones of the same substance amounting to 165 grams, €3,050 in cash and several notebooks with notes. The driver was then detained and a joint investigation with officers of the National Police began, as reported by La Opinion de Malaga.

Once the house of the arrested man was located, a search was carried out in the property where the officers located a hashish tablet, useful for the dosage of the narcotic and other notebooks with accounting entries. In addition, there was another arrest, that of a woman who turned out to be the daughter of the man being investigated.

The investigations carried out have revealed that those arrested used the house to prepare the doses and attend to some clients, but they were also dedicated to distributing substances to other points of sale. The report has been sent to the competent judicial authority and the detainees brought to justice, which has ordered the entry of the man detained into prison.