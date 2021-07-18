On the buses in San Fulgencio

By
Linda Hall
-
0
On the buses in San Fulgencio
FREE BUSES: Making it easier to visit San Fulgencio’s weekly markets Photo credit: San Fulgencio town hall

SAN FULGENCIO’S Tourism and Markets councillor, Darren Parmenter, announced a twice-weekly bus service linking central San Fulgencio and the urbanisations.

The buses run on Tuesdays and Thursdays, assisting residents’ mobility on market days and improving access to all the municipality’s commercial areas. They make 12 stops and five trips a day, and are completely free.

“Any resident living in the urbanisation area can now visit the Tuesday market adjoining the municipal sports centre,” Parmenter explained.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“At the same time residents in the town centre can visit the Thursday market in Calle Justo Antonio Quesada.”

The service runs every 40 minutes, with departures at 9am, 9.40am, 10.20am, 11am and 11.40am.  Buses set out from and return to Calle Francisco de Quevedo street on Tuesdays, while on Thursdays they begin and finish at the Multipurpose area in the town centre.

“This service responds to residents’ long-standing demands and will be trialled until next September,” Parmenter commented.


“We hope this will encourage residents and visitors to move around the area, bringing business not only to market traders but all the municipality’s businesses and shops,” he added.

“And if the buses prove to be a success, the service will continue year-round.”

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here