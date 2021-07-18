On the buses in San Fulgencio

SAN FULGENCIO’S Tourism and Markets councillor, Darren Parmenter, announced a twice-weekly bus service linking central San Fulgencio and the urbanisations.

The buses run on Tuesdays and Thursdays, assisting residents’ mobility on market days and improving access to all the municipality’s commercial areas. They make 12 stops and five trips a day, and are completely free.

“Any resident living in the urbanisation area can now visit the Tuesday market adjoining the municipal sports centre,” Parmenter explained.

“At the same time residents in the town centre can visit the Thursday market in Calle Justo Antonio Quesada.”

The service runs every 40 minutes, with departures at 9am, 9.40am, 10.20am, 11am and 11.40am. Buses set out from and return to Calle Francisco de Quevedo street on Tuesdays, while on Thursdays they begin and finish at the Multipurpose area in the town centre.

“This service responds to residents’ long-standing demands and will be trialled until next September,” Parmenter commented.

“We hope this will encourage residents and visitors to move around the area, bringing business not only to market traders but all the municipality’s businesses and shops,” he added.

“And if the buses prove to be a success, the service will continue year-round.”