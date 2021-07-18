New UEFA Champions League and club venues announced

Istanbul to host 2023 UEFA Champions League final and UEFA club competition group stage draws in 2021 and 2022.

Following the relocation of the 2021 UEFA Champions League final from Istanbul to Porto, it was decided to award the staging of the 2023 UEFA Champions League final to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. The European Club Season Kick-Off event, which includes the draws for the group stage of the Champions League,Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League will also take place in Istanbul at the end of August both for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

As a result, the 2023 Champions League final originally to be played in Munich will be moved to 2025. Wembley Stadium will retain the rights to stage the Champions League final in 2024.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Following the withdrawal of hosting rights for EURO 2020 from two of the original hosts cities, the UEFA Executive Committee approved a settlement agreement which includes the staging of future club competition finals, recognising the efforts and financial investment put by the two cities in preparing for the tournament.

Dublin will now host the Europa League final in 2024, whereas Bilbao will host the Women’s Champions League final in 2024 and the Europa League final in 2025.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.