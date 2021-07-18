New EU fisheries regulation welcomed by Spain

A new EU fisheries regulation has been welcomed by Spain. The Minister for Agriculture Luis Planas said it will help improve health and safety.

The new regulation allows for a fund of 1.12 billion euros to support the modernisation of Spain’s fishing fleet, including engine repairs in vessels under 24 metres in length, the first purchase of fishing vessels for young fishermen under 40 years of age, and compensation for temporary shutdowns and scrapping.

According to the minister, these measures are necessary in order to promote “generational change in the fishing sector” and to improve health and safety conditions at work.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The new fund will cover temporary shutdowns and support for investment on board vessels for reasons of energy efficiency or improved working and safety conditions, even if the individual gross tonnage of the vessel increases, as long as this does not lead to an increase in the country’s overall fishing capacity.

In addition, it will be possible to continue supporting companies in their adaptation to new technologies and offer support for investments in energy efficiency or the circular economy.

“The same system of support is maintained as the Local Fisheries Action Groups have had up to now. These groups have shown a leading role in the blue economy and in improving the socio-economic conditions of our coastal villages, contributing to the crucial generational replacement,” Minister Planas added.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.