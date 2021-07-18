Mykonos bans music and begins night-time curfew

Greek holiday hotspot Mykonos has banned music in bars, restaurant, cafes and shops after a surge of Covid-19 cases.

Greek authorities have banned music in bars and restaurants and imposed a night-time curfew after a huge surge in coronavirus cases in the popular tourist destination.

The curfew, which runs from 1am to 6am, means that everyone, apart from people going to work or hospital, must stay indoors.

The mayor of Mykonos, Konstantinos Koukas, however said the restrictions were unfair and unnecessary.

“Mykonos cannot be the only island where music won’t be heard… the only thing this will achieve is that visitors will go to another island,” he wrote on Facebook.

The restrictions will last until July 26.

Bars, such as the Scandinavian Bar Mykonos, said they would continue to open to punters but without music.

But other commentators have branded the restriction “ridiculous”.

“This is disgusting and all owners need to stand together to put an end to all of these ridiculous rules,” said Nik William’s comment on the Scandinavian Bar’s post.

The music ban comes after English footballers were filmed singing Sweet Caroline in a Mykonos bar.

Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Kyle Walker and Declan Rice gave a rousing rendition of the song and were captured on social media.

Greece is currently on the UK’s amber list. A fifth of its economy depends on tourism

The country’s Civil Protection Ministry said on July 17, “We call on the residents, visitors and professionals on our beautiful island to strictly follow the measures so that we can quickly control and contain the spreading of the virus and Mykonos can return to normality.”

