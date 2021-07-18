Ministers wait to learn if they face ‘freedom day’ in quarantine after Sajid Javid tests positive for the potentially deadly coronavirus.

Officials and ministers are now waiting nervously to see if they will have to spend freedom day, July 19, self-isolating. The Health Secretary, Sajid Javid confirmed late on Saturday night that his initial positive rapid lateral flow test for the coronavirus has now been confirmed with a full PCR test.

Javid had taken a lateral flow test on the morning of July 17 but he has now had these results confirmed with a PCR test. He took to Twitter and said: “My positive result has now been confirmed by PCR test, so I will continue to isolate and work from home.”

This now means that the Test and Trace service will have to track down his recent close contacts. Many fear that this will mean ministers and officials will have to self-isolate too on what is set to be freedom day in England, on Monday, July 19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Javid on Friday at number 10 in what was said to be a long meeting. This raises the possibility that the Prime Minister could be pinged by the app, and have to self-isolate too. Downing Street have not commented on the possibility of this though.

The decision for Boris Johnson to go ahead with freedom day has been criticised by many scientists. They fear that with the number of infections due to the Delta variant increasing, that this could be the wrong move.

Munira Wilson, Health spokeswoman said: “This shows no-one is safe from this deadly virus.

“By easing all restrictions with cases surging, they are experimenting with people’s lives.

“Right now, they are pursuing a strategy of survival of the fittest, where the young and clinically vulnerable will be left defenceless.”

