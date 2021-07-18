Love Island forced to edit footage as contestants date ‘too explicit to air’

Love Island producers were forced to edit video footage as contestants date was considered ‘too explicit to air’.

Love Island’s Millie Court and Liam Reardon seem to be getting on like a house on fire in the reality romance show villa in Spains’s Mallorca, however, some recently filmed content of the pair has been deemed too hot to air.

Liam, 21, and Millie, 24, did not waste time exploring the drawers hidden under the bed and found adult outfits, handcuffs, blindfolds, and feather scarves. Essex’s manager, Millie, changed into a nurse’s costume and fishnet tights to rub oil on the back of the Welsh bricklayer.

This pair was chosen by fellow islanders to spend a fulfilling time together in a luxurious private suite. However, producers of the smash ITV2 show were left shocked and blushing while editing the scenes, forcing them to remove explicit segments over fears the raunchy footage would spark an avalanche of Ofcom complaints.

The series makers have also upped the duty or care commitments to contestants on the show and they are concerned about airing scenes of a sexual nature that could reflect badly on the up-and-coming stars, leaving them open to a torrent of online abuse.

Millie, 24, and 21-year-old Liam won the chance to spend time away from the eyes of their fellow Islanders – but still in full view of cameras – when they spent time together in the hideaway.

