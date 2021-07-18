Holidaymaker Brits land just in time for 4am amber list changes

Holidaymaker Brits land back in the UK from Spain’s Mallorca and Ibiza just in time for 4am amber list changes.

Many British holidaymakers were left facing a mad dash to head back home to the UK before the UK’s amber list changes kicked in. Sadly, both Mallorca and Ibiza have been moved onto the amber list for travel rather than remaining on the green list.

It was expected that thousands of travellers would attempt to return home before the changes kicked in. The changes mean that non-vaccinated British holidaymakers returning from the islands will have to quarantine for 10 days. Sadly, Menorca, Mallorca and Ibiza were removed from the green list which left Brits scrambling to head home.

The Spanish islands were only on the green list for a little over two weeks before they quickly returned to the amber list. This decision has meant that the government has been accused of “double standards”, in regards to international travel. The changes came into effect on Monday July 19 at 4 am, the day which is considered to be freedom day in the UK.

“Travel is not the same as it was before the global pandemic”, said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“Clearly if you’re booking to a green watch list country you need to make sure you can get your money back and change accommodation.”

CEO of EasyJet, Johan Lundgren, has hit back saying coronavirus infection rates across Europe remain low.

“So we cannot understand why the Government is going to allow people to go to a nightclub – without a mask or social distancing – and yet is not comfortable with people going to the beaches of Europe, where the infection rates are lower than in the UK,” said Lundgren.

“Yet again we see this double standard where travel is treated differently to the domestic economy.”

Thank you for reading