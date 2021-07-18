HELP Vega Baja needs help

Linda Hall
HELP: A recent CaixaBank donation to a team more used to providing help than requesting it Photo credit: HELP Vega Baja

AFTER supporting people for over 40 years, HELP Vega Baja are requesting help for themselves.

The charity recently contacted the Euro Weekly News, explaining that they have a project they need help with.

“One of the areas where we support people is by providing information and advice when they are experiencing difficult times,” HELP president Michele Masson said.

“This can involve some very emotional conversations which are not appropriate in an open office,” she told us.

“We frequently make ourselves available outside normal opening times at our San Miguel centre but have seen a definite increase in the number of occasions when visitors need to speak with us in private or perhaps simply want someone to listen or offer emotional support.”

As a result, HELP would very much like to have a private facility where they can offer this assistance. Meanwhile, the San Miguel centre has a small area which could be altered and would be ideal for meeting these needs.


“Sadly, Covid restrictions meant that our fundraising events have been put on hold.  We are therefore putting out a plea for a builder or handyman prepared to offer their time and expertise to work on this project with us. We would put aside funds for the materials required,” Michele said.

“We appreciate that this is a ‘big ask’ but this project would not only help the charity but most importantly it would be a tremendous support for people within the community.”

If you think you can help for this great cause, please call Richard Garland (Charity Secretary) on 966 723 733 or email the [email protected] address.


