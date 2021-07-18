Father and daughter arrested for marihuana plantation in Roquetas de Mar

FATHER and daughter arrested for their marihuana plantation in Roquetas de Mar, Almeria. The Guardia Civil of Almeria has arrested a 48-year-old father and his 24-year-old daughter in Roquetas de Mar as alleged perpetrators of crimes against public health and fraud in electricity and water after the intervention of a marihuana plantation in their home.

According to the Guardia Civil in a press release, in 2018 the ‘Clean’ operation was carried out, in which more than 3,000 marihuana plants were intervened and 15 illegal connections to the electricity network were neutralized, resulting in the arrest of three people in different dwellings in two buildings in the ‘Joaquinico’ neighbourhood of Roquetas. Three years later, at the beginning of 2021, in the same two buildings operations ‘Ineplan’, ‘Ineplan II’ and ‘Ineplan III’ have been developed, in which almost 3,000 plants were intervened and 234 illegal connections to the electricity and water networks were neutralized, resulting with the arrest of seven people.

In the course of one more operation, ‘Ineplan IV’, the officers once again focused their surveillance on these two buildings in Roquetas, since, through the anonymous channels open to the public, the existence of new marihuana plantations is known, as reported by Andalucia Informacion. The Guardia Civil seized a total of 189 marihuana plants, 1.5 kilograms of buds, 36 ballasts, 35 600-watt lamps, 35 reflectors, four air conditioners, four fans, seven electrical panels, three air extractors and two precision scales. In addition, 29 illegal hookups to the electricity grid and another 30 to the water grid were neutralized in collaboration with technicians from Endesa and Hidralia. Finally, as a result of this operation, the father and daughter, who are residents of Roquetas de Mar, were arrested.

