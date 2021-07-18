After a year’s delay, the Opening Ceremony for Tokyo 2020 will finally get underway on July 23.

The Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is as anticipated as the Games themselves, and final preparations are well-underway for the grand opening of the biggest sporting event on the planet.

The event is exactly a year later than originally planned due to the postponement caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, however the expectation and anticipation is greater than ever.

The Opening Ceremony of any Olympic Games is always a closely-guarded secret, and Tokyo 2020 is no different.

Although there will be no spectators in Tokyo, viewers can expect fireworks, flagbearers and fanfare as each of the competing nations are led out by Greece, home of the Ancient Olympic Games, with host nation Japan entering the stadium last.

After the Olympic oath is taken by athletes, officials and coaches, and the Games are officially declared open, viewers can look forward to a spectacular artistic display as the flame enters the city’s Olympic Stadium and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron takes place.

Unlike previous Games, the cauldron will in fact be located away from the stadium and situated in Tokyo’s waterfront city.

One of the most symbolic and important parts of the Opening Ceremony is the Olympic oath. At the Tokyo 2020 Games the oath has been significantly adapted in order to highlight the importance of solidarity, inclusion, non-discrimination and equality.

The number of oath-takers has also been extended from three to six – two athletes, two coaches and two judges. This is in line with the International Olympic Committee (IOC’s) and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee’s drive towards gender equality.

The creative team is led by executive producer Hioki Takayuki. He is assisted by Nomura Mansai, who was involved in the planning of the ceremony prior to the Games’ postponement last year.

Tokyo 2020 has designed the opening ceremony around several themes, but they are all underpinned by the idea the Games can bring fresh hope and encouragement to people around the world – both through the active appearance of athletes and through the power of sport.

The common concept across all ceremonies – both opening and closing, for Olympic and Paralympic Games, is “Moving Forward” – however the Opening Ceremony for the Olympic Games has the theme of “United by Emotion”.

