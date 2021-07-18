El Toyo prepares to receive new traffic control cameras in Almeria

El Toyo prepares to receive 19 new traffic control cameras in Almeria.

The City Council of Almeria are hoping to improve traffic control in the El Toyo urbanisation. They plan to purchase and install 19 video surveillance cameras which will focus solely on controlling vehicles in the area.

Municipal technicians have drawn up a report which shows that the cameras are needed as the number of residents in the area has increased. More visitors are heading to public spaces including the Multi-purpose Building, the High Resolution Hospital and the Plaza del Mar too. It is believed that this requires a greater attention to traffic safety in the area.

The contract is out for tender and will involve an investment of 176,718.79 euros plus taxes. The process will be open until July 28 although this is the second time that the project has been put out to tender.

When the project was first tendered the contract was not awarded however the budget has now increased along with an improved technical spec being requested. The council hope that this time round an appropriate business will be found to implement the project.

The council plans to install 19 cameras in total. 11 of these will be used to supervise roundabouts and crossroads in the El Toyo urbanisation. A further eight cameras will be fixed cameras and be used to guarantee access in the area,as reported 20 Minutes.

The location for the cameras has not been finalised yet but approximate locations have been decided on. The cameras will be placed throughout the neighbourhood to control traffic.

The cameras will be controlled from the control room in the Local Police Headquarters and integration work will be required as part of the tender.

