Education will continue in Spain as cases of Covid in the young grows. Spain is now caught in the fifth wave of the pandemic to hit the country.

Pilar Alegria, the new Minister of Education, has spoken about schoolchildren returning to lessons in the next academic year. She explained that in the next academic year education will continue despite the pandemic and will be characterised again by use of masks along with ventilation in schools.

Alegria is a Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) politician who took over as Minister of Education and Vocational Training on July 12, 2021. She took over from Isabel Celaa.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sadly, at this current moment in time the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic is hitting youngsters the hardest in Spain with around 90 per cent of new cases being registered against those under 30 years old.

Alegria gave thanks to the educational community and the parents of students who have fought hard to ensure that education has carried on right throughout the pandemic, even during the darkest moments.

“It may seem simple, but if we look at other European countries, none has been able to do it like Spain. We have all learned during this time and we will apply the lessons learned during this school year”, said Alegria.

She also explained how vaccination has been authorised in Spain for children who are over the age of 12 years old. As was carried out last year, Spanish schools will see the use of masks and ventilation being key in preventing new infections.

“We will have to continue to be very cautious and prudent with the virus, but we will be able to enjoy those classes that are so important” added Alegria.