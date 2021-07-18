Coronavirus infections in the young account for 90 per cent of Spain’s new infections, and this is causing difficulties for COVID tracers.

During the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain tracers had their work cut out for them as they had to ensure that elderly people were able to hear them correctly and understand what they needed to do. At the moment 90 per cent of new infections in Spain are in young people. This means that contact tracers are finding different challenges in their work.

Contact tracers are finding that adolescents are reluctant to comply with quarantine restrictions and they also have to deal with their parents too.

In Spain the fifth wave of the potentially deadly coronavirus is seeing the number of infections rise rapidly in those under 30 years of age. This age group is the last to be vaccinated.

Francisca Rodriguez Hervas is the medical care director of the Southeast Primary Care Department of the Community of Madrid. She has spoken of the difficulties that tracers are having.

“It changes the way of communicating, both in terms of asking questions and giving advice. It is not the same to find a 90-year-old person on the other end of the phone (with hearing problems, for example) as it is to find young people, to whom another handicap is added and that is that they are usually young people and their parents, because those of us who have teenage children still think that they are children to whom we have to explain and we do not realise that they are children who are capable of understanding perfectly”, she told 20 minutes.

“The vast majority of covid patients are managed from primary care, the hospital is the tip of the iceberg and the base quadruples with the hospitals,” said Hervas.

The COVID tracers need to track contacts to ensure that everyone who needs it is given a PCR test and that they follow the necessary rules. “We keep potential infectors at home. Isolation is the best way to combat this,” said Hervas.

