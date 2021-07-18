Catalonia registers 11 new deaths from covid and ICU admissions rise

Catalonia in Spain has registered 11 new deaths from covid and reports a rise in ICU admissions.

Catalonia in Spain has registered 11 new deaths from coronavirus in the last few hours, there have so far been 22,318 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

While those admitted to ICUs and the total number of hospitalized have increased, this is despite the fact that the rate of spread of the virus has continued to decline.

The Catalan ICUs have counted 25 new patients compared to those registered on Saturday, July 17, up to 297, the number of hospitalised has increased by 118.

According to data updated this Sunday by the Department of Health, the risk of regrowth (EPG), which measures the potential of the epidemic, has dropped to 1,373 points, compared to 1,409 yesterday.

In recent hours, 4,648 new infections in Spain have been reported, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to close on a million- the exact figure is 831,289.

The accumulated incidence per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days is 1,165, 23 more than yesterday, and in seven days it stands at 618, which is 14 less than yesterday.

The average age of the newly infected is 30.09 years and the PCR and positive antigen tests reach 20.32%, a figure much higher than the 5% that the WHO considers optimal to control the pandemic.

Related:

Residents and visitors in Barcelona again have to stay home at night after the regional government of Catalonia was cleared to impose a curfew.

The high court of justice of Catalonia gave the green light for restrictions to return. The decision comes after a sharp increase of cases in Spain, driven by the spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

The curfew runs from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. in all towns that have more than 400 cases for every 100,000 people over the past seven days, in an area that includes the regional capital itself, Barcelona.

