Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes southern Philippines

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake has struck the southern Philippines.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the southern Philippine province of Davao Oriental early on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The agency said damage and aftershocks were expected from the earthquake, which had a depth of 42 km (26.1 miles) and was tectonic in nature. -- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.



The Southern Philippines was at the epicentre of a powerful level 6.0-magnitude quake that was plotted two kilometres east of Magsaysay on Mindanao island early on February 7.

The disturbance was recorded at a depth of 24.6 kilometres. Civil defence officials reported strong shaking in the region but said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Another quake measuring magnitude 7.0 was located 95.8 kilometres (60 miles) below the sea and about 210 kilometres (130 miles) southeast of Pondaguitan in Davao Occidental province on January 21.

