Around 6,000 waiting to take practical driving licence test in Malaga

AROUND 6,000 young people are still waiting to take their practical driving licence test in Malaga

It is a well-known fact that many young people take advantage of the Summer holiday in Spain to enroll in a driving school in order to take their driving test and get a licence, and they all usually complete the theory exam without any problem.

However, the problem comes when they are ready to take the practical test and ask to be tested, the wait can last up to two and a half months, leaving from 4,000 to 6,000 waiting, from the 20,000 who are preparing in driving schools just in Malaga province alone.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Antonio Martin, president of the Provincial Association of Driving Schools of Malaga (APAE), spoke about the situation, “This is an endemic problem that always occurs in summer. It is the season when there are more students, and the exams are cut off some days due to the examiners’ holidays”.

Added to this now is a new factor, the CAPA (Aptitude Test Capacity) system, imposed by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) , “This is done precisely to avoid, within an order, that lack of personnel that they have. It consists of an imposition of a maximum number of students that we can examine from each school”. explains Martin.

“A school that has a minimum quota can present one student in each exam if it is a motorcycle or two for the B tourism permit. This means that in a month they present a maximum of four people, and that for a school in summer, which is attended by more students, is insufferable. Although the space is limited to all driving schools, it has a bigger effect on the smaller ones, which suffer the worst consequences of this system”, he continued. “A small driving school has 10 students, if they can examine four a month, the last two can wait more than 60 days from the moment they request to take the practical exam”, specifies Antonio Martin.

“If, on average, we have a little more than 40 per cent who pass their first exam, this means that more than half of the students fail, for pure statistics, and therefore they must go through the whole process of doing more lessons, and request the test again”, says the president of APAE Malaga. Antonio Martin comments that what driving schools are usually doing is preparing the students to the maximum, so that they do not try their luck, “There is not enough time or money in these times”, as reported by malagahoy.es. ___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.