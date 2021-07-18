Andalucian President confirms ‘measures will be taken against the fifth wave if necessary’

Andalucian President Juanma Moreno has confirmed that ‘measures will be taken against the fifth wave if necessary’.

The president of the community of Andalucian, Juanma Moreno, has asked citizens to take “great caution” as the total number of admitted to community hospitals has increased by 200 in two weeks and has said that [they] continue to “monitor” the situation and will take action “if necessary”.

He has pointed from his Twitter account that hospitalisations are going up, although he stressed: ” Thanks to the vaccine we are far from the maximum peak of the pandemic.”

“There are 200 more patients admitted for covid in Andalucian hospitals than two weeks ago. Much caution!” According to the latest data provided by the Board, dated July 17, the community has 699 patients admitted to hospitals.

Juanma Moreno himself has carried out several interventions asking for this precaution and warning of the increase in restrictions if the incidence continues to spiral out of control, although he does not want to drastically end mobility in the region due to the possible economic repercussions that it may bring.

