Andalucian President confirms ‘measures will be taken against the fifth wave if necessary’

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Andalucian President confirms 'measures will be taken against the fifth wave if necessary'
Andalucian President confirms 'measures will be taken against the fifth wave if necessary' .image: Wikipedia

Andalucian President Juanma Moreno has confirmed that ‘measures will be taken against the fifth wave if necessary’.

The president of the community of Andalucian, Juanma Moreno, has asked citizens to take “great caution” as the total number of admitted to community hospitals has increased by 200 in two weeks and has said that [they] continue to “monitor” the situation and will take action “if necessary”.

He has pointed from his Twitter account that hospitalisations are going up, although he stressed: ” Thanks to the vaccine we are far from the maximum peak of the pandemic.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“There are 200 more patients admitted for covid in Andalucian hospitals than two weeks ago. Much caution!” According to the latest data provided by the Board, dated July 17, the community has 699 patients admitted to hospitals.

Juanma Moreno himself has carried out several interventions asking for this precaution and warning of the increase in restrictions if the incidence continues to spiral out of control, although he does not want to drastically end mobility in the region due to the possible economic repercussions that it may bring.

 


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here