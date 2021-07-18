ANDALUCIA accumulates 30% of gender violence cases in Spain. The statistical report prepared by the Coordination Unit against Gender Violence of the Delegation of the Government of Spain in Andalucia closed last May with 17,718 active cases in the Comprehensive Monitoring System for gender violence, Sistema VioGén, a figure that represents 27.8% of the national total, which stands at 63,596. If the active cases are added to the inactivated in the Andalucian community from 2007 to May, that is, 129,945, the number increases to 147,663 total cases and 133,421 victims in Andalucia, as reported this Saturday, July 17, by the Government Delegation in a statement.

The delegate of the Government of Spain in Andalucia, Pedro Fernández, recalled that “at the end of this report, no cases of sexist violence had been registered in the community, although last June two women died at the hands of their partners or ex-partners, a 17-year-old girl, a native of Martin de la Jara, and another 36-year-old girl, a native of Huelva, murdered in the Jaen municipality of Marmolejo, to which unfortunately this week we have had to add one more case in Malaga, of a 46-year-old woman, and the confirmation of a gender violence-related killing of a 43-year-old woman who appeared murdered in Roquetas de Mar in Almeria”.

“Unfortunately we continue to suffer this scourge and we cannot remain immobile as long as there are those who consider themselves superiors or owners of other lives”, Fernández stated, who has demanded to society “to reinforce education in the same way in all its areas”, and to administrations and public servants “join forces and strengthen a single block against those who whitewash this type of violence.”

Going into the analysis of the means available to victims, in May there was a year-on-year growth of 40% in the number of active control bracelets in compliance with protection and restraining orders imposed by the Gender Violence Courts, with 850 active devices, up from 605 in May 2020. This number also represents 37.4% of the national total as of May 31, when 2,269 were recorded throughout Spain. In fact, the rate per million women over 15 years of age who use this device in Andalucia was 232.3 in May, more than double the national average, which stood at 108.7, as highlighted by the Government Delegation.