All adults in Britain offered a COVID-19 shot ahead of Monday reopening

All adults in Britain have been offered their COVID-19 shot ahead of the country’s Monday, July 19, reopening.

Every adult in the United Kingdom has been offered a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said today, Sunday, July 19, ahead of ‘Freedom Day’ which marks the end of legal restrictions in England on Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s target was for every adult who wanted to a shot to be able to get one by July 19.

So far, 87.8% of adults have received a first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the government also meeting it’s target which was to give two-thirds of adults two doses of vaccine by this coming Monday.

The PM is also proceeding with the full re-opening of the economy despite a fresh surge of cases fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant. New infections are now running at their highest level since January this year.

Some scientists have expressed deep concern about the re-opening given the high case rates, the substantial proportion of the population which is not yet fully vaccinated and the projected increases in hospitalisations and deaths.

Johnson’s health minister, Sajid Javid, on Saturday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 himself and was self-isolating- he had recently been to several meetings that included Boris Johnson.

Johnson argues that the vaccine rollout has substantially weakened the link between COVID cases and deaths, and that summer is the best time to reopen the economy since pressures on the health service are lower

“Thank you again to everyone coming forward, and to those helping others to get jabbed. You are the reason we are able to cautiously ease restrictions next week, and return closer towards normal life,” Johnson said in a statement.

