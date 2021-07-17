Work from home in Vera

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Work from home in Vera
NEW SCHEME: Vera’s mayor and deputy mayor with Chris and Amparo who both work from home

VERA town hall has launched a teleworking campaign.

“Choose Vera and we will see to the rest,” it promises, undertaking to smooth the path for anybody planning to move to Vera and work from home.

The Covid pandemic has converted teleworking into a way of life for millions of people in Spain and worldwide, mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco pointed out.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“This new perception of business and labour relations seems to be here to stay, and we see teleworking as an opportunity for growth and economic recovery,” he said.

Deputy mayor Alfonso Garcia announced that the town hall hopes to speed up the recovery of Vera’s economy by attracting new residents wanting to work from home.

“We also want to appeal to talent as well as investment,” Garcia added.


“We intend to convert Vera into an ideal location to work and at the same time develop professionally.”

The town hall admitted that it also hoped the scheme would help to increase the number of residents on the municipal Padron, reaching a registered population of 20,000.

Meanwhile, Vera intends to provide co-working space at the “Work Club” in the Casas Palaciegas, which it is currently restoring.


“This will be one of the biggest work centres in Andalucia,” municipal sources revealed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here