Work from home in Vera

VERA town hall has launched a teleworking campaign.

“Choose Vera and we will see to the rest,” it promises, undertaking to smooth the path for anybody planning to move to Vera and work from home.

The Covid pandemic has converted teleworking into a way of life for millions of people in Spain and worldwide, mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco pointed out.

“This new perception of business and labour relations seems to be here to stay, and we see teleworking as an opportunity for growth and economic recovery,” he said.

Deputy mayor Alfonso Garcia announced that the town hall hopes to speed up the recovery of Vera’s economy by attracting new residents wanting to work from home.

“We also want to appeal to talent as well as investment,” Garcia added.

“We intend to convert Vera into an ideal location to work and at the same time develop professionally.”

The town hall admitted that it also hoped the scheme would help to increase the number of residents on the municipal Padron, reaching a registered population of 20,000.

Meanwhile, Vera intends to provide co-working space at the “Work Club” in the Casas Palaciegas, which it is currently restoring.

“This will be one of the biggest work centres in Andalucia,” municipal sources revealed.