Woman held captive in Elche asks for help by dropping a note from her balcony

WOMAN held captive in her home in Elche asks for police help by dropping a note into the street from her balcony



A pregnant woman whose partner had subjected her to physical abuse, and kept her detained for two days in a room in her home in Alicante municipality of Elche, finally managed to escape from his clutches after she scribbled a note on a piece of paper and dropped it from her balcony, in which she asking for help, and it was thankfully discovered by a passer-by soon after.

The incident occurred last Tuesday 13, in the municipality of Elche, and ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old man, who was the alleged aggressor.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At around 7.15pm that evening, a pedestrian who was walking down the street alerted the local police to a note that he had found on the pavement, in which was written the address of a home in the vicinity, and showed that a woman was asking for police help urgently, as she was being held captive.

Upon arriving shortly after at the location that was mentioned in the note, the police officers scrutinised the exterior of the building, and on looking upward, observed a woman on one of the balconies gesturing discreetly to them in a sign of wanting their help.

They immediately went up to the family home and the man who opened the door limited himself to commenting that he had simply had an argument with his partner, involving raised voices, but, in a later interview the officers had with the woman, she reported to them that she had suffered physical abuse, and that she had been held captive for 48 hours in a room in their home.

After hearing both separate statements, the local police arrested the man and transferred him to the local police station, where he was held in custody to await appearing before a judge for sentencing, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.