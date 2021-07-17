Nerja celebrates the Festival of the Virgen del Carmen

The mass in honour of Virgen del Carmen took place this afternoon, July 17, in the Church of El Salvador.

The mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, along with the Elder Brother of the Brotherhood of Our Lady of the Virgin of Carmen, David Roman, the councillor for Popular Traditions, Elena Galvez, members of the Municipal Corporation and other authorities, have participated this afternoon in the Mass in honour of the Virgen del Carmen. The mass took place in the Church of El Salvador with which the Great Day of the Feast of the patron saint of sailors was celebrated.

The councillor congratulated the members of the Brotherhood of Nuestra Señora de la Virgen del Carmen, highlighting the importance of this day for the traditions of Nerja.

He has also reiterated to his Elder Brother, David Román, the commitment to continue working hand in hand with the brotherhood to enhance this Festival, showing himself convinced that next year, taking into account the evolution of the health situation, we will recover the traditional procession of the Virgin through the streets of the municipality and the coast of Nerja, as well as the celebration of the popular Moraga.

The religious act was enlivened by the performances of the choir Nra. Mrs. del Carmen, along with the voices of Daniel and Manuel Sevillita and Jose Fernandez, during which recognition was given to the author of this year’s poster, Lucía Muñoz.

For the second consecutive year, the Brotherhood of Our Lady of the Virgin of Carmen has replaced the floral offering for the delivery of non-perishable foods, which have been deposited these two days at the foot of the image, and which will go to the Social Services Center Municipal for delivery to families from Nerja and Marea affected by the health, social and economic crisis of the coronavirus.

