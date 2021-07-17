Trade leaders condemn UK’s decision to quarantine French arrivals as British holidaymakers in dash to get back.

Britain said on Friday, July 16, that it was scrapping a planned easing of coronavirus rules for travellers from France, which had been due to take effect on Monday, because of the continued presence of the Beta variant of COVID first identified in South Africa.

The government said the move was made due to concerns over the prevalence of the beta variant of Covid-19. It comes as restrictions for double-jabbed travellers returning from amber list countries are due to be eased from Monday, July 19.

An Abta spokesperson said: “While we understand that public health must come first, this announcement will undoubtedly dent consumer confidence in overseas travel just as we are about to see many amber-listed countries opening up for UK visitors in time for the summer holidays.

“Continuing changes to travel restrictions will delay any meaningful recovery for the industry and this news is just the latest example of why a tailored package of financial support for the travel and tourism sector must be introduced.”

Airlines UK chief executive Tim Alderslade said: “These random rule changes make it almost impossible for travellers and industry to plan ahead, and can only further undermine consumer trust at the very peak of the summer season.”

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said the decision was “not backed up by the science or transparent data” and accused the government of causing confusion and uncertainty and “making it up as they go along”.

He added: “This move pulls the rug out from under our customers who have already travelled to France or who are booked to travel there and so it is them I feel for.”

The rules mean any traveller returning from France will be required to quarantine at home for 10 days and take a test on day two and eight. They will apply to anyone transiting through France on their return.

The health secretary Sajid Javid said: "We have always been clear that we will not hesitate to take rapid action at our borders to stop the spread of Covid-19 and protect the gains made by our successful vaccination programme. "With restrictions lifting on Monday across the country, we will do everything we can to ensure international travel is conducted as safely as possible, and protect our borders from the threat of variants."