Time for a dip in Enix

PROVINCIAL council, the Diputacion, has budgeted around €3 million for swimming pools in 20 Almeria municipalities.

Work finished on new installations for El Higueral (Tijola), Huercal de Almeria and Enix as well as repairs and improvements for Albanchez, Alhabia, Alhama de Almeria, Felix, Fiñana, Lucar, Ohanes y Urrsacal.

Work is also ongoing in Alcolea, Bacares, Cobdar, Fines and Seron.

Javier Aureliano Garcia recently visited Enix to see the new €350,000 complex which includes a children’s pool, a picnic area, bar and dressing rooms shared with users of the adjoining sports courts.

He was accompanied by Angel Escobar, the Diputacion’s vice-president who also heads the provincial council’s Public Works department.

“The projects that we have finished and those that we are carrying out are essential for these municipalities,” Escobar said.

“We are going to continue answering the demand as the expense involved requires an effort that it is very difficult for town halls to take on.”

The Public Works chief also commented that municipal pools were a fundamental resource that provided equal opportunities for residents of the province’s 103 municipalities.

“But they are also an added attraction for national and international tourists,” Escobar added.

“Almeria province summers are very hot and a swimming pool boosts both tourism and the local economy.”