Strict orders for boat-owners

BOAT-OWNERS without permission to leave their craft on three Nijar beaches were given 10 days to remove them.

Nijar mayor Esperanza Perez Felices explained that the town hall was introducing the measure to safeguard “the use and enjoyment” of the San Jose, Aguamarga and Las Negras beaches located inside the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park.

Perez Felices also called on firms that organise sea triips or hire out boats and kayaks to avoid “possible conflict” with swimmers and the owners of launches and pleasure boats.

The mayor reminded owners that leaving boats on the maritime strip of shoreline that iis set aside for swimmers was “strictly forbidden.”

Chests and other containers used for their equipment must also be removed, Perez Felices said.

Even those with permits should leave boats or equipment at least 10 metres from the shore, she added.

Once the deadline had passed, all boats or other objects infringing regulations would be removed and taken to the municipal deposit, with owners responsible for all expenses incurred, the mayor warned.

At the same time, Perez Felices also asked for cooperation from wimmers and beachgoers: “They should make way for a boat when its owner wants to reach the water.”