Strict orders for boat-owners

By
Linda Hall
-
0
BOAT-OWNERS without permission to leave their craft on three Nijar beaches were given 10 days to remove them. Nijar mayor Esperanza Perez Felices explained that the town hall was introducing the measure to safeguard “the use and enjoyment” of the San Jose, Aguamarga and Las Negras beaches located inside the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park. Perez Felices also called on firms that organise outings or hire out boats and kayaks to avoid “possible conflict” with swimmers and the owners of launches and pleasure boats. The mayor reminded owners that leaving boats on the maritime strip of shoreline that set aside for swimmers was “strictly forbidden” without a permit. Chests and other containers used for their equipment must also be removed, Perez Felices said. Even those with permits should leave boats or equipment at least 10 metres from the shore, she added. Once the deadline had passed, all boats or other objects infringing regulations would be removed and taken to the municipal deposit, with owners responsible for all expenses incurred. At the same time, Perez Felices also asked for cooperation from wimmers and beachgoers: “They should make way for a boat when its owner wants to reach the water.”
LAS NEGRAS: All boats must be left at least 10 metres from the shoreline Photo credit: Nijar town hall

BOAT-OWNERS without permission to leave their craft on three Nijar beaches were given 10 days to remove them.

Nijar mayor Esperanza Perez Felices explained that the town hall was introducing the measure to safeguard “the use and enjoyment” of the San Jose, Aguamarga and Las Negras beaches located inside the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park.

Perez Felices also called on firms that organise sea triips or hire out boats and kayaks to avoid “possible conflict” with swimmers and the owners of launches and pleasure boats.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The mayor reminded owners that leaving boats on the maritime strip of shoreline that iis set aside for swimmers was “strictly forbidden.”

Chests and other containers used for their equipment must also be removed, Perez Felices said.

Even those with permits should leave boats or equipment at least 10 metres from the shore, she added.


Once the deadline had passed, all boats or other objects infringing regulations would be removed and taken to the municipal deposit, with owners responsible for all expenses incurred, the mayor warned.

At the same time, Perez Felices also asked for cooperation from wimmers and beachgoers: “They should make way for a boat when its owner wants to reach the water.”


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here