Spain holiday hotspots consider new restrictions

Holiday hotspots in Spain are considering tighter Covid restrictions after a record level of new cases being reported over the past few weeks.

With record levels of new Covid cases being reported over the past few weeks, the Spanish mainland is considering tighter restrictions.

In Andalucia, they are considering limiting alcohol sale hours, avoiding mass events and closing beaches in municipalities that exceed 1,000 cases per 100,000.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Parks and gardens may be closed and there may be a curfew introduced again. Police checks will also be increased to make sure that shops, pubs and restaurants are complying with covid regulations.

In Andalucia, the Covid rate has spiked to 314, which is an increase of 100 in just a week.

Marbella has seen an incident rate of 854 infections per 100,000 people over the last 14 days and it is fast approaching the 1,000 threshold which could mean a new perimeter closure coming into force.

Meanwhile, in Catalonia, the courts have approved a new night-time curfew for 161 of the towns. This region has the highest case rate in Spain at 1,100 per 100,000 residents over the last 2 weeks.

Yesterday, July 16, the regional High Court allowed for a 1am – 6am curfew that was requested by the Catalan government for the 161 towns with the highest transmission risk.

This measure will be in effect for a week, until July 23, and the regional authorities will then assess the situation.

The regions of Navarre also want to set a 1am – 6am curfew in the towns with a 14-day incidence rate of over 250 cases per 100,000, starting on July 21.

In the region of Valencia, the executive has had the court backing to restrict social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and also to impose a curfew in places with high levels of infection.

Overall in Spain, the 14-day national incidence of the virus is now over 500 cases per 100,000 again, and hospital admissions have doubled in 14 days. This is the highest level since February, according to The Mirror.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.