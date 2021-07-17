Rincon de la Victoria Shopping Centre open every day during Summer

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Shopping Centre will be open every day during Summer, with a live Summer festival every Saturday



The Rincon de la Victoria Shopping Centre is located just ten minutes from the centre of Malaga, at Km251 on the A-7, and at Km1 on the MA-24, and throughout the Summer it will now remain open every day, from 10am to 10pm, from July 1 to September 15, including Sundays and holidays.

For the Summer season 2021, the CC Rincon de la Victoria will stage the Summer Family Festival every Saturday from July 17 to August 28, with two sessions, the first at 7.30pm, and the second at 8.30pm, providing a summer festival aimed at enjoyment and entertainment for the whole family, that will make Saturdays the epicenter of fun, and where magic shows, musicals, theatre, circus and clowns among others, will feature.

These activities are taking place in an outdoor area, and will have a limited capacity, along with all the necessary security measures so that visitors only have to worry about enjoying the shows. Places to attend the shows can be reserved free of charge through the shopping center’s website, or you can get more information through the shopping center’s social networks on Facebook, Instagram and, Twitter, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

Inside the Rincon de la Victoria Shopping Centre, you can find almost everything that you will need for the family, from a leading hypermarket Carrefour, to the best film premieres from Cines Yelmo, or a wide range of fashion firms, sports accessories stores, gastronomic delights, and a children’s play area.

With almost 3,000 free parking spaces, and its own BP petrol station, plus a free Wi-Fi zone, taxi rank, a bus stop, lactation room, and two next-generation paddle tennis courts, you can really enjoy a day out here.

The location is: CC Rincón de la Victoria, C / Arroyo de Totalan nº 36. 29720 – La Cala del Moral, Rincón de la Victoria. Tel: 952 978 620

