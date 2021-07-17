Obstacle course for fishing boats

MARKER BUOYS: Channels off San Miguel beach incorrectly installed, fishermen complain Photo credit: Parque Nacional de Cabo de Gata

MARKER BUOYS setting out two channels in Cabo de Gata’s marine reserve are making life difficult for fishing boats.

Luis Rodriguez, president of the Pescartes association which fishes in the reserve using traditional methods, maintained that although the channels for boats and craft in Playa de San Miguel were installed according to charts they were incorrectly positioned.

“One of them should be nearer the salt beds,” Rodriguez claimed, explaining that the fishermen were consulted in the past so they could continue fishing without problems throughout the year instead of having to dodge obstacles.

“It’s senseless and benefits nobody,” he said.

Rodriguez also warned that a second marked-out channel was practically unusable, as it had been installed below the Paseo Maritimo promenade.  Any boat would have trouble accessing the beach, he said.


