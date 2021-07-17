Mijas to train young people to dive for free

Get started in the world of diving for free!

This is the new plan that the Youth area of Mijas Council proposes to the young people of the town and that will be developed in the municipal swimming pool of Osunillas, in Mijas Pueblo, on June 21 and 28 and August 4 and 11, from 12pm to 6pm, as reported by the councillor for the area, Tamara Vera.

“Diving training is going to be carried out in the municipal swimming pool of Osunillas in very small groups of six people. Each day there will be four different shifts, 45 minutes each, and in them, there will be participants of the same age group so that the instructions of the trainer are comparable for all”, explained the mayor.

This introduction to diving will be free and aimed at young people between 8 and 30 years old. Minors must present an authorisation signed by one of their legal guardians. Registration will open weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays through the email [email protected]

As Vera emphasises, this activity will be carried out with all security measures, always applying the protocol against Covid-19.

“All the material used in each of the shifts will be disinfected to guarantee the safety of all the participants,” he concluded.

Regarding the material, young people need not worry: “From the wetsuit, the goggles, the oxygen bottle, the fins and booties, we put everything on ourselves.

“We have sizes and models for all ages”, specified Nikky Wegloop, representative of the company responsible for the activity Calahonda Divers SL, who has also detailed that: “In the pool, we will learn how to breathe underwater and be comfortable in it, that it is the most important thing in diving”.

