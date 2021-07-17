Malaga Metro’s first passenger increase since the pandemic began

Malaga Metro’s data has shown its first passenger increase since the pandemic began in March 2020



Metro de Malaga, the concession company of the Junta de Andalucia, for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, has registered an upward trend in the volume of passengers transported in the first half of 2021.

According to their figures, the number of users recorded between January and June 2021 is almost two million, specifically 1,901,775 passengers, a figure that is equivalent to year-on-year growth of 3.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2020, when a total of 1,840,121 passengers were transported.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This upward trend, although slight, has been recorded throughout the first semester of 2021, a period in which, except for the month of February, a gradual growth in demand has been observed month by month, as reported in a press release from the Junta de Andalucia.

During the second quarter of 2021, a three-month period when the demand figures were consolidated, the service registered 1,093,474 travellers, which represents a growth of 35.28 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2021, and a comparison of numbers between the second quarter of this year and that of 2020 shows that demand has in fact tripled between April and June 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

Despite the fact that the latest figures are positive, and reflect a gradual growth, the Andalucian Government has indicated that they are still far from the numbers generated in the same period of 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

Compared to the first semester of 2021, a negative interannual rate of 45.36 per cent was registered compared to the first semester of 2019, however, the trend of progressive recovery in comparison to 2019, shows a significant increase in June of 2021, during which the Malaga Metro’s service has transported a volume of 386,323 users, a figure that is equivalent to 70.5 per cent of the volume registered in June 2019 (547,438 passengers).

Thanks to the relaxation of restrictions, the Malaga Metro is now running on its normal commercial service hours again, as reported by 101tv.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.