Look out, pigeons and parrots

GREEN PARROTS: Making a nuisance of themselves in Almeria City Photo credit: Pexels

ALMERIA city hall is bringing in an outside company to count and control the municipality’s pigeons and non-native birds.

It intends to spend €80,000 on the two-year contract that will include reducing the number of pigeons and seagulls in the city as well as birds classed as invasive. This will inevitably focus on the green parrots that are now a noisy nuisance in some neighbourhoods.

The contract has been put out to tender and the chosen company will also have to analyse the birds’ health and the effects of their common diseases on the populace.

According to municipal sources, the contract could also cover a census of the city’s wild boar, goats and other hoofed animals as well as reptiles.

