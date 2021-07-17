Katie Price warned to rest by doctors for six weeks after full-body plastic surgery overhaul

Katie Price has been warned to rest by doctors for six weeks after having a full-body plastic surgery overhaul.

Dr Savashartan, a medical esthetician at Bella Clinic, believes that former glamour model, Katie Price, should wait at least six weeks to heal recent plastic surgery wounds.

“The first surgery usually takes about two weeks to heal, but Katie has to wait six weeks before returning to her normal daily routine. Each individual needs to consult a surgeon about his or her recovery plan, as every surgery and situation is unique and different bodies heal at different rates,” said Doctor Savaş Altan, a medical aesthetician at Vera Clinic.

Although Katie, 43, managed to do her surgery relatively quickly, Dr Altan also believes that people should still think before they decide to go under the knife or to have filler injected.

He continued: “Filler or surgery should be thoroughly thought through before deciding to go ahead, and isn’t something that should be rushed into.

“Side effects need to be considered before going under the knife; scarring and bruising, numbness and tingling are all risks.

In June, reality star Katie went under the knife and injected whole-body liposuction, including liposuction on the eyes and lips, liposuction under the chin, and fat injected into her buttocks.

Last week, Katie appeared on Good Morning Britain, revealing the results of her new face and painful surgery after travelling to Turkey with her current partner, Karl Woods.

Katie informed GMB viewers that she hadn’t healed completely yet, and after lifting her lips, she revealed she had a seam under her nose.

She told presenters Susanna Reid and Alistair Cambell: “I put filler in my lips and i looked like a duck. I hate it. I’ve been there, I’ve tried it, I’ve tried it, I hate it, it’s all melted.”

